AUS vs SA, 1st ODI Dream11 team predictions: Best fantasy cricket tips, probably Playing XI, head-to-head record and more

Let us take a look at the best fantasy Playing XI for the upcoming 1st ODI in the 3-match series between Australia and South Africa.

After clinching the T20I series against South Africa, Australia is now all set for a 3-match ODI series, starting Tuesday, August 19. The first match of the series will be played at Cairns' Cazalys Stadium and the host will aim to continue with the winning momentum against the Proteas. Interestingly, the upcoming 1st ODI will be the first game between the two sides will be facing each other in the 50-over format after their encounter in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us take a look at the fantasy Playing XI of the AUS vs SA clash.

AUS vs SA: Head-to-head records

Total Matches Played - 110

Australia Won - 51

South Africa Won - 55

Tied - 3

No Result - 1

AUS vs SA: Probably Playing XI

Australia - Mitchell Marsh (C), Alex Carey (WK), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Matthew Kuhnemann.

South Africa - Temba Bavuma (C), Ryan Rickleton (WK), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, and Nandre Burger.

AUS vs SA: Dream11 Team Predictions

Wicketkeepers - Alex Carey, Ryan Rickleton (VC)

Batters - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Temba Bavuma, Dewald Brevis

All-Rounders - Aiden Markram (C), Wiaan Mulder

Bowlers - Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Josh Hazlewood