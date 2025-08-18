AUS vs SA, 1st ODI Dream11 team predictions: Best fantasy cricket tips, probably Playing XI, head-to-head record and more

Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 137,50,00,000 in this Gujarat firm, to boost India’s...; its business is...
CRICKET
Let us take a look at the best fantasy Playing XI for the upcoming 1st ODI in the 3-match series between Australia and South Africa.
After clinching the T20I series against South Africa, Australia is now all set for a 3-match ODI series, starting Tuesday, August 19. The first match of the series will be played at Cairns' Cazalys Stadium and the host will aim to continue with the winning momentum against the Proteas. Interestingly, the upcoming 1st ODI will be the first game between the two sides will be facing each other in the 50-over format after their encounter in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us take a look at the fantasy Playing XI of the AUS vs SA clash.
Total Matches Played - 110
Australia Won - 51
South Africa Won - 55
Tied - 3
No Result - 1
Australia - Mitchell Marsh (C), Alex Carey (WK), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Matthew Kuhnemann.
South Africa - Temba Bavuma (C), Ryan Rickleton (WK), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, and Nandre Burger.
Wicketkeepers - Alex Carey, Ryan Rickleton (VC)
Batters - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Temba Bavuma, Dewald Brevis
All-Rounders - Aiden Markram (C), Wiaan Mulder
Bowlers - Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Josh Hazlewood