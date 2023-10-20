Headlines

Cricket

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Fans slam Pakistan team for shocking DRS call on first ball

Pakistan's decision to review the first ball in World Cup 2023 sparks controversy, fans unhappy with Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi's call.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

The World Cup 2023 group match between Pakistan and Australia at Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed a controversial moment as Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi's decision to review the first ball left fans fuming. Despite the initial 'not out' call, Afridi's insistence led Azam to opt for the review, which turned out to be unsuccessful, with the trajectory appearing high and the replay confirming an inside edge.

Amidst the uproar, the match itself held immense significance for both teams, with Australia aiming to bounce back after a series of lackluster performances and Pakistan eager to secure their position in the standings. Azam's choice to field first, emphasizing the importance of early wickets, was backed by a lineup change, bringing in Usama Mir for Shadab Khan in Pakistan's bowling attack.

On the Australian side, skipper Pat Cummins echoed Azam's decision, channeling their recent triumph into the critical match. The team lineups were as follows:

Australia: David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoins, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Imam ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

