AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: David Warner celebrates 21st ODI century in ‘Pushpa’ style - Watch

Warner brought out the 'Pushpa' celebration after smashing his 21th ODI ton against Pakistan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Senior Australian opener David Warner showcased his iconic Pushpa celebration after smashing his 21st ODI century in the thrilling 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. Warner's exuberant leap was followed by the Pushpa celebration, as Australia dominated the game and appeared poised to achieve a monumental total.

With this remarkable feat, Warner has joined an exclusive group of players including Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting, who have all scored more than four centuries in 50-over World Cup matches. Notably, Warner is only the second Australian player to achieve this milestone, following in the footsteps of the legendary Aussie captain, Ricky Ponting.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In a display of sheer brilliance, both Warner and Marsh forged an extraordinary 259-run partnership before Shaheen Afridi dismissed Marsh for a magnificent 121 runs off just 108 balls. Afridi continued to make an impact by claiming the wicket of Glenn Maxwell with his very next delivery, leaving him with a golden duck. This twin strike revitalized Pakistan's chances and brought them back into the game.

Prior to the match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field first against the formidable Australian team.

