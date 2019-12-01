AUS vs PAK: Pakistan's Yasir Shah trolled by Rajasthan Royals after Steve Smith's 7000 Test runs achievement

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals trolled Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah on social media for his celebration after dismissing Steve Smith out in the ongoing Test between Australia and Pakistan.

Even though the Aussies outclassed their opponent and won by an innings and 5 runs in Brisbane, Smith, however, failed to deliver as the number one ranked Test batsman was dismissed by Yasir for four runs after facing nine deliveries.

Upon picking up Smith's wicket, Shah put up his four fingers and his thumb in one hand and two fingers on his other, announcing the number of times he managed to dismiss Smith in the longest format of the game.

On Saturday, Smith added another feather to his hat when he became the fastest cricketer to score 7000 runs in Test cricket at the Adelaide Oval.

The moment Smith got to his record, Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter to post of photo of him showing seven fingers in response to Shah's gesture.

“My 7 is bigger than yours,” Royals' tweet read.

Smith reached the milestone of 7000 Test runs in just 70 Tests and 126th innings and became the fastest player ever to reach the landmark.

With this, Steve went past England's legendary batsman Wally Hammond, who secured his 7000th run in his 131st innings while Indian opener Virender Sehwag managed to reach the record the score in 134th innings.

When it comes to matches, the 30-year-old is miles ahead of Gary Sobers and Sehwag with the next fastest to reach the landmark is in 79 matches.

Smith also went past Sir Don Bradman (6996) for scoring the most runs in Test cricket for Australia.