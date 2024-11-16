This defeat marks Mohammad Rizwan's first series loss as Pakistan's new white-ball captain.

Led by pacer Spencer Johnson's exceptional five-wicket haul, Australia delivered a remarkable bowling performance to dismiss Pakistan for a mere 134 runs, successfully defending their total of 147.

This victory secured Australia's T20I series win, establishing an insurmountable 2-0 lead with one match remaining. Johnson's impressive display saw him claim five of the first six wickets, concluding with match figures of 5/26.

Despite Usman Khan's valiant half-century (52 off 38), Pakistan struggled to offer significant resistance with the bat. Opening batsman Matthew Short led the way for Australia with 32 runs, while Haris Rauf took four wickets for Pakistan. This defeat marks Mohammad Rizwan's first series loss as Pakistan's new white-ball captain.

