Australia vs Pakistan: Here's everything you need to know about the game, from live streaming options to team lineups and more.

The Australian team demonstrated exceptional character in securing victories in the first two matches, ultimately clinching the series. Josh Inglis has effectively captained a less experienced Australian squad to retain the trophy.

Conversely, following an impressive performance in the ODIs, the Pakistan team has struggled in the T20 format of international cricket. Captain Mohammad Rizwan and his team are determined to deliver a strong performance in the upcoming match and secure at least one win in the series. Meanwhile, Australia is focused on achieving a clean sweep to avenge their defeat in the ODI series.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated 3rd T20 match between Australia and Pakistan is scheduled to take place at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on the 18th of November, 2024. The match is set to commence at 01:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 1:00 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network, as they have secured the broadcast rights for the AUS vs PAK 2024 T20I series. Additionally, those who prefer to stream the match can do so through the official Disney + Hotstar app, which holds the exclusive streaming rights for the series.

Predicted playing XIs

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Babar Azam, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

