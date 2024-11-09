Australia vs Pakistan: Here's everything you need to know about the game, from live streaming options to team lineups and more.

Australia and Pakistan are gearing up for a thrilling showdown in the third and final ODI of their three-match series this Sunday. Australia has strategically rested key players such as Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Josh Hazlewood to ensure they are fresh for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This decision leaves the hosts without some of their star players for the crucial match.

Josh Inglis will step up to lead Australia in place of the rested Pat Cummins. Inglis will also captain the team in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

Pakistan has displayed remarkable resilience in the series against Australia, with players like Haris Rauf and Saim Ayub stepping up their game. This has been instrumental in the visitors' ability to level the series in the previous match.

With everything on the line, both teams are poised for an intense battle in the series decider.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 10 at Perth Stadium, Perth. The match is set to commence at 9am IST, with the toss preceding at 8:30am.

Cricket enthusiasts in India can catch all the action LIVE on Star Sports network channels. For those on the go, the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI will also be available for livestreaming on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Predicted playing XIs

Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

