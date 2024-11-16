Australia vs Pakistan: Here's everything you need to know about the game, from live streaming options to team lineups and more.

Following their 2-1 defeat in the ODI series against Pakistan, Australia has managed to secure a 1-0 lead in the ongoing 3-match T20 series. The upcoming match between the two teams is scheduled to take place on November 16th at The Sydney Cricket Ground.

This second T20I encounter between Australia and Pakistan comes in the wake of Pakistan's historic ODI series victory in Australia, their first in 22 years. This triumph has undoubtedly boosted Pakistan's confidence as they transition into the T20 format.

Australia, on the other hand, is determined to bounce back after a disappointing ODI series. With Josh Inglis leading the team in place of the injured Mitchell Marsh and unavailable Travis Head, the squad boasts key players like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Tim David, who are expected to spearhead the batting lineup. The bowling attack will heavily rely on Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott to deliver crucial breakthroughs.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated 2nd T20 match between Australia and Pakistan is scheduled to take place at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on the 16th of November, 2024. The match is set to commence at 01:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 1:00 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network, as they have secured the broadcast rights for the AUS vs PAK 2024 T20I series. Additionally, those who prefer to stream the match can do so through the official Disney + Hotstar app, which holds the exclusive streaming rights for the series.

Predicted playing XIs

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Babar Azam, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

