Australia vs Pakistan: Here's everything you need to know about the game, from live streaming options to team lineups and more.

Australia is poised to clinch the series victory over Pakistan as they prepare to face off in the second ODI match at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, November 8. The Australians currently hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series following their narrow two-wicket triumph over Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan in the first ODI earlier this week.

Captain Pat Cummins will be looking for a more commanding performance in the second game, especially after his crucial unbeaten 32 in the first match, where his bowlers successfully limited Pakistan to 203 runs. Despite facing a challenging situation at 185 for 8 while chasing 204 for victory, skipper Cummins led his team to a hard-fought win.

Pakistan has historically struggled at the Adelaide Oval, winning only one out of their eight ODIs at the venue. However, they will be determined to secure a win in the second match to keep their hopes alive in the ODI series. Pacer Naseem Shah is expected to be fit for the upcoming game after experiencing cramps and leaving the field during his spell in the first match.

In anticipation of the second game, the Australians are likely to reintroduce Josh Hazlewood into the side, further strengthening their lineup.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 8th at the iconic Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The match is set to commence at 9am IST, with the toss preceding at 8:30am.

Cricket enthusiasts in India can catch all the action LIVE on Star Sports network channels. For those on the go, the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will also be available for livestreaming on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Predicted playing XIs

Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk & c), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

