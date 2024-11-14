Australia vs Pakistan: Here's everything you need to know about the game, from live streaming options to team lineups and more.

After stunning Australia in the recent ODI series, Pakistan is now aiming for a rare double as the Mohammad Rizwan-led side prepares to face off in a three-match T20I series starting on Friday, November 14. Pakistan has never won a T20I on Australian soil against Australia, so a victory in this series would mark a historic achievement for the Men in Green.

Following their first bilateral ODI series win over Australia in 22 years, Pakistan will be without the services of Mohammad Hasnain in the T20Is, while Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf will continue to be part of the squad from the 50-over format.

Babar Azam and Rizwan remain key players in Pakistan's batting lineup, while the hosts will be missing Travis Head and regular captain Mitchell Marsh, who are set to participate in the Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Unfortunately, Cooper Connolly will be unavailable for selection due to a hand injury sustained in Perth during the final ODI. On a positive note, Glenn Maxwell will be returning to the side after taking a break from the T20I leg of the United Kingdom tour.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated Australia vs Pakistan first T20I match is scheduled to take place at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane on November 14. The match is set to kick off at 1:30 PM IST/1 PM PST/6 PM local time. Cricket enthusiasts in India can catch all the action live on Star Sports channels. For those looking to stream the game online, Disney+ Hotstar will be providing live coverage of the Australia vs Pakistan first T20I.

Predicted playing XIs

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Usman Khan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf

