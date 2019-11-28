AUS vs PAK: 'Got to adapt to red ball, pink ball and white ball,' says Justin Langer on Day-Night Test

As Australia take on Pakistan in their second Test of the series before the Day-Night game, coach Justin Langer said that playing the Pink Ball is an evolution rather than a revolution.

Speaking on the game, Langer said: “It’s just adjusting. The only difference is the different colour and the best players adapt to it. I can’t see that (a specialist pink-ball team) happening.”

Take a look at the stats of Australia's cricketers in day-night cricket, which reveals the pink has been especially kind to the fast bowling cartel.#AUSvPAK https://t.co/ICX7JlmP5I — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 27, 2019

“They’ve got to adapt to a red ball, a pink ball and a white ball. They’ve got to adapt to Test cricket, four-day cricket, one-day cricket, and T20 cricket. The best players are able to do that, and the best teams are able to do that,” Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The second Test, starting on Friday, will be the first of Australia’s two back-to-back Tests played with a pink ball - with the series opener against New Zealand in Perth.

Australia have played more day-night Tests than any other nation.