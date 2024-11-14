He scored an impressive 43 runs off just 19 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes.

Glenn Maxwell showcased a remarkable display of power and innovative hitting during the first T20I against Pakistan in Brisbane on Thursday, November 14th. He scored an impressive 43 runs off just 19 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes. In addition to his stellar performance, Maxwell also reached the milestone of 10,000 runs in T20 cricket, making him the third Australian player to achieve this feat in the format.

Maxwell's achievement of surpassing the 10,000-run mark came in his 421st T20 innings, having made his debut in 2010. Needing only 12 runs to reach this significant milestone, Maxwell did so in style by smashing three fours in a single over off Naseem Shah.

Australian players with more than 10000 runs in T20 cricket

David Warner - 12411

Aaron Finch - 11458

Glenn Maxwell - 10031

At 36 years old, Maxwell has now accumulated a total of 10,031 runs in T20 cricket across 421 innings, boasting an average of approximately 28. He has scored seven centuries and 54 half-centuries, with a striking rate of almost 154. This accomplishment is particularly impressive considering Maxwell has often not batted in the top order in the shortest format.

The match itself was reduced to a seven-over per side affair at the Gabba due to rain and lightning delays. Despite the weather interruptions, the excellent drainage facilities at the venue allowed play to resume promptly once the rain ceased. Australia, after losing the toss, displayed aggressive batting, with Maxwell's explosive performance and Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 21 off 7 balls helping the team post a total of 93 runs in their seven overs.

