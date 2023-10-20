AUS vs PAK: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh set new record for highest opening partnership in ODI World Cup

Australian openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh surpassed the previous record of 183 runs held by Shane Watson and Brad Haddin.

In a scintillating showdown at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, Australian openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh displayed a relentless assault on the Pakistani bowling attack. This extraordinary performance came after Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, opted to field first in their fourth ODI World Cup game.

Warner and Marsh unleashed an aggressive display of cricket, shattering the record for the highest runs ever scored by an Australian opening pair in the ODI World Cup. They surpassed the previous record of 183 runs held by Shane Watson and Brad Haddin, a record established during the 2011 World Cup, which was jointly hosted by India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

From the outset, both openers raced against each other, achieving individual centuries. Marsh was the first to fall, with Shaheen Shah Afridi taking his wicket when Australia had already amassed 259 runs in the 34th over of the match. At the time of writing, Australia was cruising at 262/2 in 35 overs

The highest-ever ODI partnership by the Australian team in any batting position was recorded in 2015 when David Warner and Steve Smith put together 260 runs against Afghanistan for the second wicket. Marsh and Warner's incredible partnership of 259 runs came remarkably close to this record, making it the second-highest in Australian ODI history. The third-highest partnership was formed in 2003 between Ricky Ponting and Damien Martyn, with a total of 234* runs.

Following Mitchell Marsh's departure, Glenn Maxwell was dismissed for a golden duck. Subsequently, Steve Smith and David Wamer joined forces to keep the innings steady.

Both Australia and Pakistan were desperate for a significant victory in the tournament, having suffered losses in their matches against India. Pat Cummins' Australia was particularly hungry for a win, having lost two out of their first three matches in the tournament.