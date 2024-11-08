The 1992 World Champions secured their first ODI victory against the Kangaroos at the venue since 1996.

Pakistan made history by defeating Australia at the Adelaide Oval for the first time in 28 years. The 1992 World Champions secured their first ODI victory against the Kangaroos at the venue since 1996.

Led by Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistani side displayed brilliance in all aspects during the 2nd ODI on Friday. They not only restricted Australia to their 3rd lowest ODI total against them but also handed Australia one of their most significant defeats in a 9-wicket win.

The manner of Australia's defeat will undoubtedly be concerning for the home side, who were expected to clinch the series 3-0. With the series now tied at 1-1, the Australian think tank has some analyzing to do as they reflect on what went wrong in a forgettable match for the former champions.

Requiring just 164 runs to win, Pakistan's openers, Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique, adopted a cautious approach. The duo had struggled to score when paired together recently. Despite facing threats from Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood, they managed to reach 47/0 by the end of the powerplay.

After the powerplay, Saim Ayub accelerated the scoring, helping Pakistan add 90 runs in the next 10 overs. His aggressive innings of 82, which included 5 fours and 6 sixes, saw him fall just short of a century.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Shafique, who initially struggled, reached his 5th ODI fifty at a rapid pace. Both openers made significant contributions to secure the historic victory for Pakistan.

Former captain Babar Azam sealed the win with a remarkable six off Adam Zampa, while Abdullah Shafique remained unbeaten on 64 off 69 balls.

