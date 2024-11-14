Pakistan was limited to a score of 64/9, while Glenn Maxwell propelled Australia to a score of 93/4 in just 7 overs.

In a thrilling display of power hitting, Glenn Maxwell blazed his way to 43 runs off just 19 deliveries, while Marcus Stoinis remained unbeaten on 21 runs from only seven balls. Their explosive partnership propelled Australia to a commanding total of 93/4 in their allotted seven overs.

In response, Pakistan faltered early, losing half of their side for a mere 16 runs and ultimately limping to a total of 64/9. The Australian team emerged victorious in the first T20I by a margin of 29 runs, following a rain-shortened match that was reduced to seven overs per side.

'This is why people pay a lot of money to watch this guy bat' #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Zwab5Pnw3j — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 14, 2024

The Gabba encounter had to be significantly shortened due to inclement weather conditions, necessitating the abbreviated format. Prior to the T20I series, both teams had engaged in a three-match ODI series, during which Pakistan secured a historic triumph by clinching a series victory in Australia after a gap of 22 years. With this momentum behind them, Pakistan will now be looking to etch their name in the annals of history in the shortest format of the game.

