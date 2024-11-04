CRICKET

AUS vs PAK, 1st ODI: Australia beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to take 1-0 lead in series

Australia beat Pakistan by 2 wickets in the series opener to take 1-0 lead in a three-match ODI series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

