AUS vs OMN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 10 to be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 02:44 PM IST

The 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will have Australia (AUS) facing Oman (OMN) at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Thursday, June 6, at 6:00 AM IST. Oman lost their previous match to Namibia in a Super Over after initially defending a target of 109 runs but losing by 11 runs in the Super Over.

Australia, considered one of the strongest teams in this World Cup, will be playing their first match against Oman.

Live streaming details

The AUS vs OMN match is set to take place at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is slated to kick off at 6:00 AM IST. 

Fans can catch all the action of the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown between AUS and OMAN live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Pitch report

Although the match between England and Scotland was washed out, the Scotland batters took advantage of the good batting conditions at Kensington Oval. The pitch for the Australia vs Oman game is also expected to favor the batters more than the bowlers.

Weather report

The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup match at this venue was abandoned due to rain. Similar weather is expected when Australia plays against Oman, with a temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and 52% cloud cover.

Predicted playing XI

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), David Warner, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa​, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi(wk), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah

