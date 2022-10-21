AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup: Who would take the gloves in case Australia's regular keeper Matthew Wade gets injured?

File Photo



Josh Inglis, Australia's backup wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup was recently hurt while playing golf. Instead of looking for another wicketkeeper, the defending champions named all-rounder Cameron Green as his substitute.

But the question is who will keep wickets if Matthew Wade gets in jured in the upcoming matches.

Australian captain Aaron Finch said that David Warner will most likely take over as keeper if Matthew Wade gets injured ahead of Saturday's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Probably, David Warner I would think, he did a little bit of practice yesterday. Myself, maybe captaining and keeping, when you haven't done it before, it's a little bit tougher. Maybe Mitchell Starc can bowl a few upfront, take the gloves in the middle and then bowl again in the end. But probably David, that's a risk we are prepared to take at the moment," Finch said.

The 35-year old also informed that Green won't be a part of the playing XI in the match against New Zealand. Finch confirmed that he would open the innings for the team.

"No, I don’t think so. He has just arrived this morning from Perth. He has come in as a cover. We took the risk of not going in with the extra keeper, which obviously has a degree of risk to it. But we feel Cam gives a bit better balance to the squad," said the Australia captain.

“I will open the batting, but we don’t have a team just yet,” Finch stated.

On the chance of Mitchell Marsh rolling his arms over, Finch said, “He had a solid bowl yesterday and he pulled up really well. We are hoping and keeping our fingers crossed.”

Australia and New Zealand kick off the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney on October 22.

