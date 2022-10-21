AUS vs NZ Super 12 Match 13, T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

The defending champions have a strong squad for the tournament and they will back themselves to win the first match.

After some entertaining and dramatic matches in the first round, the action now shifts to Sydney as Australia and New Zealand gear up for the first match of Super 12s of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The defending champions have a strong squad for the tournament and they will back themselves to win the first match. However, the home team will not want to take the Kiwi side lightly as the Blackcaps were the finalists of the last concluded T20 World Cup.

Match Details

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Date and Time: October 22, 12:30 PM IST

Telecast & Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Dinsey+Hotstar App.

Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 22°C on the matchday with 73% humidity and 26 km/hr wind speed. There are 79% chance of precipitation during the game.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground surface frequently provides batters with a reasonable opportunity to score some quick runs. The pitch does not provide much help for pacers early on, but spinners may fancy their chances in the middle overs. On this surface, chasing would be an excellent option if you win the toss.

Probable XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Matin Guptil, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Tim Southee

