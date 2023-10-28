AUS vs NZ ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamshala

Check out all the details related to Australia vs New Zealand match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Dharamshala

In the upcoming match number 27 of the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup, Australia and New Zealand will go head-to-head. This highly anticipated showdown is scheduled to take place at the historic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Uttarakhand, with a kick-off time of 10:30 a.m. IST.

Australia currently holds the fourth position in the points table with three wins out of five matches, while New Zealand, sitting in third place, has secured victory in four of their games.

Australia vs New Zealand live streaming details

AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: When is Australia vs New Zealand match to be played?

The Australia vs New Zealand match will be played on Saturday, October 28.

AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: At what time Australia vs New Zealand match will be played?

The Australia vs New Zealand match will be played at 10:30 am IST.

AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Where will Australia vs New Zealand match be played?

The Australia vs New Zealand match will be played at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Uttarakhand.

AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of Australia vs New Zealand match?

The live telecast of the Australia vs New Zealand match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the Australia vs New Zealand match online?

The Australia vs New Zealand match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pitch report



The surface might provide an excellent amount of support to the batters in this game. The average first innings total in the last five games at this venue has been 263 runs. The team winning the toss might look to bowl.

Weather report

The temperature has been predicted to range around 15 to 34 degrees Celsius. The earlier games have been affected by rain and mist, but as this is a day match, there is no chance of rain in AUS vs NZ.

Australia vs New Zealand probable playing XI

Australia (AUS): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

New Zealand (NZ): WA Young, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, DJ Mitchell, MS Chapman, Tom Latham (C), Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, Trent Boult, MJ Henry