AUS vs NZ, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs New Zealand Match 27

AUS vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 27, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Australia vs New Zealand
In the upcoming match number 27 of the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup, Australia and New Zealand will go head-to-head. This highly anticipated showdown is scheduled to take place at the historic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Uttarakhand, with a kick-off time of 10:30 a.m. IST.
Australia currently holds the fourth position in the points table with three wins out of five matches, while New Zealand, sitting in third place, has secured victory in four of their games.
Australia vs New Zealand match details
Match: Australia vs New Zealand, Match 27, World Cup 2023
Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala, Uttarakhand
Date & Time: Saturday, October 28, 10:30 am IST
AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham
Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Devon Conway, Daryll Mitchell
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra
Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult
AUS vs NZ, My Dream11 Prediction
Devon Conway, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, David Warner, Daryll Mitchell, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult