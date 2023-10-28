AUS vs NZ, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs New Zealand Match 27

AUS vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 27, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Australia vs New Zealand

In the upcoming match number 27 of the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup, Australia and New Zealand will go head-to-head. This highly anticipated showdown is scheduled to take place at the historic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Uttarakhand, with a kick-off time of 10:30 a.m. IST.

Australia currently holds the fourth position in the points table with three wins out of five matches, while New Zealand, sitting in third place, has secured victory in four of their games.

Australia vs New Zealand match details

Match: Australia vs New Zealand, Match 27, World Cup 2023

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala, Uttarakhand

Date & Time: Saturday, October 28, 10:30 am IST

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Devon Conway, Daryll Mitchell

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult

AUS vs NZ, My Dream11 Prediction

Devon Conway, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, David Warner, Daryll Mitchell, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult