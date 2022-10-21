AUS vs NZ Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs New Zealand, Super 12 Match 13, T20 World Cup 2022

Aus vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022

After some entertaining and dramatic matches in the first round, the action now shifts to Sydney as Australia and New Zealand gear up for the first match of Super 12s of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The defending champions have a strong squad for the tournament and they will back themselves to win the first match. However, the home team will not want to take the Kiwi side lightly as the Blackcaps were the finalists of the last concluded T20 World Cup.

Match Details

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Date and Time: October 22, 12:30 PM IST

Telecast & Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Aus vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team

Keeper – Devon Conway (C)

Batsmen – David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh (VC), Martin Guptill

All-rounders – Marcus Stoinis, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult

Aus vs NZ Dream11 team prediction

Devon Conway, Finn Allen, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson (vc), Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Ish Sodhi

