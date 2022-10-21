Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

AUS vs NZ Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs New Zealand, Super 12 Match 13, T20 World Cup 2022

The defending champions have a strong squad for the tournament and they will back themselves to win the first match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

AUS vs NZ Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs New Zealand, Super 12 Match 13, T20 World Cup 2022
Aus vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022

After some entertaining and dramatic matches in the first round, the action now shifts to Sydney as Australia and New Zealand gear up for the first match of Super 12s of the T20 World Cup 2022. 

The defending champions have a strong squad for the tournament and they will back themselves to win the first match. However, the home team will not want to take the Kiwi side lightly as the Blackcaps were the finalists of the last concluded T20 World Cup. 

Match Details

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Date and Time: October 22, 12:30 PM IST

Telecast & Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Aus vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team

Keeper – Devon Conway (C)

Batsmen – David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh (VC), Martin Guptill

All-rounders – Marcus Stoinis, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult

Aus vs NZ Dream11 team prediction

Devon Conway, Finn Allen, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson (vc), Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Ish Sodhi

READ| IND v PAK T20 World Cup: Check out head-to-head, key stats and numbers ahead of India-Pakistan high octane clash

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, other celebs attend Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at Laal Singh Chaddha actor's childhood photos which are too cute to miss
Viral Photos of the Day: Ibrahim Ali Khan plays football, Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in casual summer wear
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JNU Merit List 1 released at jnu.ac.in for UG admission, last date to block seats October 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.