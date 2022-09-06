Search icon
AUS vs NZ: Alex Carey, Cameron Green star as hosts pull off nail-biting 2-wicket win

Australia defeated New Zealand by 2 wickets in the first ODI in Queensland. The match was affected by rain, but the hosts pulled off a nail-biting win

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

Alex Carey's 85-run knock from 99 deliveries, alongside Cameron Green's unbeaten 89-run effort propelled Australia to a nail-biting 2-wicket win over New Zealand in Queensland on Tuesday. Aaron Finch's side won the toss and chose to bowl first, after which the Kiwis scored 233/8 in 45 overs, as the match was affected by rain. 

Devon Conway once again came up trumps for his side, doing the majority of the scoring as he smashed 46 off 68 balls, while skipper Kane Williamson also contributed 45 in 71 deliveries. 

On to the chase, and the hosts didn't get off to a good start as they were reduced to 44/5 by the time Marcus Stoinis was dismissed. However, Green and Carey helped steady the ship, and they got Australia over the line. Not a convincing win by any means, but once again, their batting depth was on display. 

More to follow...

