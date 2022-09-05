AUS vs NZ 1st ODI live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match in Cairns

Know all the details about the upcoming ODI game between Australia and New Zealand which will be played in Cairns.

The first ODI of New Zealand’s tour of Australia 2022 will be played in Cairns tomorrow. A three-match ODI series between Trans-Tasman rivals will witness the return of international cricket in Cairns after as many as 18 years.

READ: Watching KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma bat in the attacking mode was a treat: Gautam Gambhir

Set to be an ODI between these two teams after almost 30 months, this is going to be Australia and New Zealand’s 21st bilateral ODI series against each other.

Australia and New Zealand won their respective last ODI series against Zimbabwe and West Indies. The Trans-Tasman teams would like to strike the first punch in the ODI series.

When will Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match be played?

Australia vs New Zealand match will be played on Tuesday, September 6.

Where will Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match be played?

Australia vs New Zealand match will be played in Carins.

What time will Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match be played?

Australia vs New Zealand match will begin at 9:30 PM AM.

READ: Nick Kyrgios defeats defending champion Daniil Medvedev to enter the quarterfinals of US Open

Where can you watch Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match on TV?

Australia vs New Zealand match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match online?

Australia vs New Zealand match will be streamed online on the SonyLiv and Fancode App.