AUS vs NZ 1st ODI live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match in Cairns

Headlines

Maneesh Sharma opens up on directing Salman Khan in Tiger 3: ‘He brings unique mixture of strength, emotion that only…’

Ujjain rape case: 5 including auto driver arrested; priest recalls encounter with minor victim

ED summons TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on October 3, MP claims day coincides with party rally

Paris Fashion Week day 3: Models walk in bizarre lamp dresses on ramp, internet reacts

Watch: Vishal claims he had to pay Rs 6.5 lakh to CBFC mediator for censor certificate of Mark Antony's Hindi version

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises His 'Bhai Jaan' Salman Khan in the teaser

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Maneesh Sharma opens up on directing Salman Khan in Tiger 3: ‘He brings unique mixture of strength, emotion that only…’

8 Practices you can adopt to live a healthy life

AI reimagines popular YouTubers as homeless people

8 Taylor Swift songs on breakup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises His 'Bhai Jaan' Salman Khan in the teaser

Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq announces retirement from ODIs after CWC'23 at the age of just 24

Asian Games 2023: Players' First Reaction After Winning Gold Medal In 10-Meter Air Pistol

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Maneesh Sharma opens up on directing Salman Khan in Tiger 3: ‘He brings unique mixture of strength, emotion that only…’

Watch: Vishal claims he had to pay Rs 6.5 lakh to CBFC mediator for censor certificate of Mark Antony's Hindi version

HomeCricket

Cricket

AUS vs NZ 1st ODI live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match in Cairns

Know all the details about the upcoming ODI game between Australia and New Zealand which will be played in Cairns.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 07:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The first ODI of New Zealand’s tour of Australia 2022 will be played in Cairns tomorrow. A three-match ODI series between Trans-Tasman rivals will witness the return of international cricket in Cairns after as many as 18 years.

READ: Watching KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma bat in the attacking mode was a treat: Gautam Gambhir

Set to be an ODI between these two teams after almost 30 months, this is going to be Australia and New Zealand’s 21st bilateral ODI series against each other. 

Australia and New Zealand won their respective last ODI series against Zimbabwe and West Indies. The Trans-Tasman teams would like to strike the first punch in the ODI series.

When will Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match be played?

Australia vs New Zealand match will be played on Tuesday, September 6.

Where will Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match be played?

Australia vs New Zealand match will be played in Carins.

What time will Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match be played?

Australia vs New Zealand match will begin at 9:30 PM AM.

READ: Nick Kyrgios defeats defending champion Daniil Medvedev to enter the quarterfinals of US Open

Where can you watch Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match on TV?

Australia vs New Zealand match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match online?

Australia vs New Zealand match will be streamed online on the SonyLiv and Fancode App.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Congress Punjab chief condemns MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira's detention, calls it 'jungle raj'

Rohit Sharma hints at this Indian spinner as backup for World Cup 2023 ahead of Rajkot ODI

Pakistani’s ISI planned Nijjar’s killing to hurt India-Canada ties? New conspiracy amid Khalistan row

Meet actor whose last 3 films have earned Rs 1900 crore, not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rajinikanth, Aamir

The Vaccine War movie review: Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi shine in Vivek Agnihotri's tribute to India's Covid warriors

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE