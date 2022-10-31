AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup, Match 31: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report

AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022

Australia and Ireland will square off in the Super 12 game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Brisbane on Monday.

Australia is currently fourth in the Super 12 point standings. Ireland, on the other side, sits third in the Super 12 points table.

Both teams have played three games in the Super 12 stage so far, winning one, losing one, and having one game abandoned due to weather.

With the group wide open following a few upsets, this game appears to be even more significant for both of these teams. So far, these two sides have only met once in this format, with Australia winning. Ireland will be looking to pull off another upset while Australia will be looking to take down Ireland convincingly.

Match Details:

Australia vs Ireland, Group 1, Match 31

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Date & Time: October 31th, at 1:30 PM IST

Live Streaming Details:

When will the Super 12 match between Australia and Ireland start?

The Super 12 match between Australia and Ireland will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

How to watch the live broadcast of the Super 12 match between Australia and Ireland in India?

Live broadcast of the Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Super 12 match between Australia and Ireland in India?

Live streaming of the Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs IRE Pitch report:

Again, it is anticipated that the Gabba surface will benefit the pacers, particularly upfront with the new ball. The pitch at this venue has been high-scoring, and the batters have benefited from consistent bounce the entire match time. Here, spinners will have a tough time getting wickets considering the past records.

AUS vs IRE Weather report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 29°C on the matchday with 53% humidity and 21 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

AUS vs IRE Probable XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch ©, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie ©, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

