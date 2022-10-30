Search icon
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022, Match Preview: Head-to-head stats and records

Australia will clash with Ireland in Match 31 of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday at Brisbane.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 10:23 PM IST

AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup

Australia will face Ireland in Match 31 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday, October 31 at The Gabba in Brisbane. Both, defending champions Australians, and the Irish have identical points totals going into this Group 1 clash.

Both teams have played three games, with a victory, a loss, and a tie for three points apiece. Ireland is third, one point ahead of Australia, thanks to a slightly higher net run rate.

In their first match of the Super 12 stage, the Aussies were defeated by New Zealand by an astonishing 89-run margin. Marcus Stoinis ferocious onslaught - a 17-ball half-century - propelled the home team to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. 

The Mini Ashes match against England was canceled due to rain in Melbourne, and the Aussies will now play their fourth game, with one encounter remaining against Afghanistan.

Andrew Balbirnie's Irish team, on the other hand began their Super 12 round with a loss to Sri Lanka. In Melbourne, the team stunned 2010 winners England by five runs (D/L). Their match against Afghanistan was also canceled, and they now face a harder test in Brisbane against Australia. Aaron Finch and his team would like to cruise past Ireland and strengthen their cause for a semi-final position.

Head-to-Head stats:

Australia and Ireland have faced each other only once in a T20 international and the instance came in the T20 World Cup 2012 when the Aussies won the encounter comfortably by seven wickets.

 - Marcus Stoinis (49) is one game away from appearing in his 50th T20 international match.

 - Harry Tector (49) is one match away from featuring in his 50th T20 international game.

 - Matthew Wade (47) is three grabs away from reaching 50 catches in T20 internationals.

 - Andrew Balbirnie (193) needs seven fours to complete 200 fours in T20Is.

 - Adam Zampa (19) requires four scalps to surpass Shane Watson (22) and become the second-highest wicket-taker for Australia in T20 World Cups.

 - David Warner (290) requires ten fours to get to 300 fours in the shortest international format.

 - Ashton Agar (48) requires two scalps to get to 50 wickets in T20Is.

