AUS vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Match 31, T20 World Cup 2022

AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022

Australia and Ireland will square off in the Super 12 game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Brisbane on Monday.

Australia is currently fourth in the Super 12 point standings. Ireland, on the other side, sits third in the Super 12 points table.

Both teams have played three games in the Super 12 stage so far, winning one, losing one, and having one game abandoned due to weather.

With the group wide open following a few upsets, this game appears to be even more significant for both of these teams. So far, these two sides have only met once in this format, with Australia winning. Ireland will be looking to pull off another upset while Australia will be looking to take down Ireland convincingly.

Match Details:

Australia vs Ireland, Group 1, Match 31

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Date & Time: October 31th, at 1:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

