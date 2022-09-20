AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia 1st T20I

India vs Australia Dream11

India and Australia will face each other in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Tuesday (September 20). This is Australia’s first tour to India since 2019 when they had a comprehensive victory after winning both matches. Australia last played a T20I series in June against Sri Lanka and won the three-match series by a 2-1 margin.

They defeated New Zealand in the recently completed ODI series as well. India, on the other hand, lost to Sri Lanka and Pakistan during the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup which resulted in an exit.

These two teams have played 23 matches against each other in this format so far where India won 13 matches while Australia managed to win 9 games. Another good series is anticipated here between these two sides.

The return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel bodes well for India, but Australia are a force to be reckoned with. Despite missing key players in David Warner, Mitchell Starc, and Mitchell Marsh, the Aussies still boast a lot of firepower in all departments

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Australia 1st T20I

India vs Australia 1st T20I Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Matthew Wade

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Steven Smith (VC)

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Daniel Sams

Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Josh Hazlewood, Yuzvendra Chahal

India vs Australia 1st T20I probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.