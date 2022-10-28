AUS vs ENG: Will rain play spoilsport during crucial T20 World Cup Group A clash?

Source: Afghanistan Cricket Board (Twitter)

The crucial tie between England and Australia at T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday could be under the threat of being washed out as rain continue to play spoilsport in Australia.

After their loss against New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12 stage, the defending champs bounced back with a crucial win over Sri Lanka. England meanwhile began well with a win over Afghanistan, but their campaign faces a huge threat after their five-run defeat at the hands of Ireland.

Subsequently, both sides will hope to pick up a crucial win to boost of their chances of making it out of Group A but there's another worry for both Jos Buttler and Aaron Finch.

Rain may yet play spoilsport and the tie faces a severe danger of being washed out.

Will rain play spoilsport in AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup tie?

There is not good news in terms of both England and Australia because the first match of the day at Melbourne's MCG was delayed due to rain, even before the coin was tossed. Such were the circumstances that the inspection could not be done because of the downpour.

According to Accuweather, there are 92% chance of precipitation, meaning that the crucial must-win tie for both sides may yet be washed out. In such a scenario, both teams will have to share the points.

While England and Australia would hope to win the match it's highly unlikely that given the current weather conditions in Melbourne, fans will get to see a full 40-over game.

It must also be noted that there is no reserve day in place for Super 12 games, so a minimum of five overs per side must be bowled otherwise the match will have to be abandoned.