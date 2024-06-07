Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Shah Rukh, Deepika, Aamir, this Bollywood star has launched their own OTT platform, first film to stream on it is...

New Vande Bharat bullet train soon, check route details, top speed to be...

Amit Shah rejects Devendra Fadnavis's proposal to resign, asks him to continue as Maharashtra Deputy CM

T20 World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh lambasts Babar Azam's captaincy after shocking defeat against USA in Super Over

AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NZ vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand open their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan

Amit Shah rejects Devendra Fadnavis's proposal to resign, asks him to continue as Maharashtra Deputy CM

T20 World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh lambasts Babar Azam's captaincy after shocking defeat against USA in Super Over

7 animals that can survive heatwave

10 deadliest animals for humans

Most bombed country on Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

‘Conspiring To Mislead Investors’: BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Congress Over 'Market Scam' Charge

Kulwinder Kaur The CISF Constable Who Allegedly Slapped Kangana Ranaut Suspended

Rahul Gandhi To Give Up Wayanad, Keep Raebareli: Priyanka Gandhi To Make Lok Sabha Debut: Report

Not Shah Rukh, Deepika, Aamir, this Bollywood star has launched their own OTT platform, first film to stream on it is...

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

This flop of Kangana Ranaut lost 90% of its budget, was removed from theatres in opening week, earned just...

HomeCricket

Cricket

AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 17 to be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 09:48 PM IST

AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 match is poised to showcase an exhilarating clash between cricketing giants Australia and England. Despite Australia's disappointing performance in the 2022 T20 World Cup on their home turf, they enter this tournament as the favored team. With key players such as Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and David Warner, Australia boasts a lineup of formidable match-winners.

On the other hand, England, the reigning champions, have assembled a strong squad for this world cup, featuring stars like Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, and Jofra Archer. Both teams currently hold the titles of world champions in their respective formats - Australia in the 50-over format and England in the T20 format.

This highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday, promising an electrifying showdown between two cricketing powerhouses.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated AUS vs ENG match is set to take place at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is slated to kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown between AUS and ENG live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Pitch report

The pitch at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, typically provides an advantage to teams batting first, as evidenced by 29 out of 46 matches being won by the team setting the target. The average first innings score is 137, while the average second innings score decreases to 124, suggesting that batting becomes increasingly difficult as the game unfolds.

Weather report

The forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with the possibility of late showers in the evening. There is an 18% chance of rain during the day, increasing to 43% at night. Humidity levels are expected to fluctuate between 74% and 83% throughout the day.

Predicted playing XIs

AUS: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

ENG: Jos Buttler (C), Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Also read| AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs England

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Belts for men under Rs 1000: Top picks on Amazon

Mukesh Ambani-owned JioMart, Flipkart can be as big as Alibaba, Rs 26710 crore company’s CEO believes…

Babar Azam suffers big blow ahead of World Cup 2024 clash, star player forced to...

This flop of Kangana Ranaut lost 90% of its budget, was removed from theatres in opening week, earned just...

Amazon Home Decor: Check latest deals on tealight candle holders

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement