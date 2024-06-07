AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 17 to be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

The upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 match is poised to showcase an exhilarating clash between cricketing giants Australia and England. Despite Australia's disappointing performance in the 2022 T20 World Cup on their home turf, they enter this tournament as the favored team. With key players such as Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and David Warner, Australia boasts a lineup of formidable match-winners.

On the other hand, England, the reigning champions, have assembled a strong squad for this world cup, featuring stars like Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, and Jofra Archer. Both teams currently hold the titles of world champions in their respective formats - Australia in the 50-over format and England in the T20 format.

This highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday, promising an electrifying showdown between two cricketing powerhouses.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated AUS vs ENG match is set to take place at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is slated to kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown between AUS and ENG live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Pitch report

The pitch at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, typically provides an advantage to teams batting first, as evidenced by 29 out of 46 matches being won by the team setting the target. The average first innings score is 137, while the average second innings score decreases to 124, suggesting that batting becomes increasingly difficult as the game unfolds.

Weather report

The forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with the possibility of late showers in the evening. There is an 18% chance of rain during the day, increasing to 43% at night. Humidity levels are expected to fluctuate between 74% and 83% throughout the day.

Predicted playing XIs

AUS: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

ENG: Jos Buttler (C), Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

