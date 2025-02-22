Inglis remained unbeaten after scoring a century, leading Australia to successfully chase down a formidable target of 352 runs

Josh Inglis delivered an outstanding performance as Australia secured a victory against England in their campaign opener at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. Inglis showcased his skill by remaining unbeaten after scoring a century, leading Australia to successfully chase down a formidable target of 352 runs.

Earlier in the match, Ben Duckett displayed exceptional batting prowess by scoring 165 runs off 143 balls, helping England post a substantial total of 351 for 8 after being invited to bat first. Duckett made history by becoming the first batter ever to reach the 150-run mark in a Champions Trophy match. Additionally, he surpassed the previous record holders Nathan Astle and Andy Flower, who had scored 145 runs each in ICC events.

Furthermore, England achieved a milestone by becoming the first team to surpass the 350-run mark in the history of the event. On the bowling front, Ben Dwarshuis stood out for Australia with figures of 3 for 66.