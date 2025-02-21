AUS vs ENG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 4 between Australia and England.

The much-anticipated Group B matches of the Champions Trophy have officially begun, with a highly awaited encounter between traditional rivals Australia and England set for Saturday, February 22, at the renowned Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This match promises to be a standout event of the tournament, attracting fans from all corners of the globe.

Both teams will have to navigate the unique challenges posed by sub-continent conditions, adding an exciting twist to the game. Australia, under the leadership of Steve Smith, has faced some hurdles in their preparations, particularly after losing a two-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, where they struggled against spin bowling. They will be eager to prove their critics wrong and demonstrate their capabilities against the strong English team.

Conversely, England has also faced difficulties in the 50-over format, having lost their last three ODI series. Their recent 3-0 defeat to India has underscored areas that need improvement, setting the stage for an exhilarating clash with Australia.

Match Details

Australia vs England, 4th Match, Group B

Date & Time: Feb 22, 02:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Jos Butler, Philip Salt

Batters: Travis Head (c), Steven Smith, Ben Duckett

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Joe Root (vc), Mathew Short, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid

AUS vs ENG My Dream11 team

Jos Buttler, Alex Carey, Steven Smith, Travis Head (c), Ben Duckett, Glenn Maxwell, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid (vc), Adam Zampa, Jofra Archer

