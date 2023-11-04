Headlines

Cricket

AUS vs ENG: Australia knock defending champions England out of World Cup with 33-run win

Mitchell Starc (2/66) and captain Pat Cumins (2/49) too struck at crucial moments of the match for the five-time champions.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

A half-century from Marnus Labuschagne and a fine bowling performance from spinner Adam Zampa helped Australia defeat England by 33 runs in their World Cup match here on Saturday.

After posting 286 against their Ashes rivals, thanks chiefly to Labuschagne's 71, Cameron Green's 47, Steven Smith's 44 and Marcus Stoinis' 35, Zampa returned with superb bowling figures of 3/21 to dismiss

England for 253 in 48.1 overs and end whatever slim hopes they had of making it to the semifinals. Mitchell Starc (2/66) and captain Pat Cumins (2/49) too struck at crucial moments of the match for the five-time champions.

For England, Dawid Malan (50) and Ben Stokes (64) struck half-centuries, while Moeen Ali contributed 42. Earlier, England bowlers Chris Woakes (4/54), Adil Rashid (2/38) and Mark Wood (2/70) restricted Australian batters to a sub-300 total.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 286 in 49.3 overs (Steve Smith 44, Marnus Labuschagne 71, Cameron Green 47, Marcus Stoinis 35; Chris Woakes 4/54, Adil Rashid 2/38, Mark Wood 2/70).
England: 253 in 48.1 overs (Dawid Malan 50, Ben Stokes 64, Moeen Ali 42, Chris Woakes 32; Adam Zampa 3/21).

READ | PAK vs NZ, WC 2023: Fakhar Zaman shines as Pakistan defeat New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method

 

 

