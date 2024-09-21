AUS vs ENG: Adil Rashid scripts history, becomes first England spinner to...

The senior leg-spinner set a new record during the second ODI against Australia in Leeds.

England and Australia are currently facing off in the second ODI of the five-match series in Leeds. Following a loss in the first ODI, England is determined to bounce back strongly. The Three Lions have performed admirably with the ball, managing to bowl out Australia for a total of 270. Adil Rashid played a pivotal role in this achievement, taking two wickets during his 10-over spell.

The seasoned leg-spinner conceded only 42 runs and effectively controlled Australia's scoring rate. Rashid made history by claiming the wicket of Glenn Maxwell, becoming the first England spinner to reach the milestone of 200 wickets in ODIs. With just one wicket away from this achievement, Rashid secured his place in the annals of cricket history with his first wicket of the day. Having made his ODI debut against Ireland in 2009, Rashid is now playing his 137th ODI.

Adil Rashid becomes the third fastest spinner to 200 ODI wickets pic.twitter.com/a5W1332zJE — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 21, 2024

The list of England bowlers with the most ODI wickets is led by James Anderson, who has dismissed 269 batsmen in 194 ODIs. Following Anderson is Darren Gough with 234 wickets, and Rashid now holds the third position with 201 scalps. Stuart Broad follows closely with 178 wickets, while Chris Woakes is in fifth place with 173 wickets. Rashid stands out as the only spinner in the top five list.

In the second ODI of the series, England has been set a target of 271 to chase. Unfortunately, they are missing the services of Jos Buttler, with Harry Brook leading the home team in his absence. Australia's captain, Mitchell Marsh, played a brilliant innings, scoring 60 off 59 balls. Alex Carey then contributed significantly with 74 runs off 67 balls. Matthew Short and Travis Head provided a solid start for Australia, adding 46 runs for the first wicket, but were unable to convert their starts into substantial scores.

