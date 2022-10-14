AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs England 3rd T20I in Canberra

AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction

England and Australia come face to face for the final time before the T20 World Cup in the third T20I of the ongoing series in Canberra. The Three Lions currently have a 2-0 lead and they will be hoping to whitewash their Ashes rivals in their own den.

Aaron Finch's side has looked shaky ahead of the T20 World Cup, after series losses against India and England, they will hope to restore some pride by avoiding a clean sweep.

While skipper Jos Buttler and Alex Hales came up top for the visitors in their first T20I, it was David Malan whose 82-run knock played a crucial hand in their second T20I. The form of Glenn Maxwell has been an area of concern for the Australian side, and they will be hoping for a better show in the third fixture.

Dream11 Prediction – AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I

Keeper – Jos Buttler

Batsmen – David Warner (vc), Dawid Malan, Mitchell Marsh

All-rounders – Moeen Ali (C), Tim David, Matthew Wade

Bowlers – Sam Curran, Pat Cummins, Mark Wood, Adam Zampa

AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I My Dream11 team

Jos Buttler (wk), David Warner (vc), Dawid Malan, Mitchell Marsh, Moeen Ali (C), Tim David, Matthew Wade, Sam Curran, Pat Cummins, Mark Wood, Adam Zampa

AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I Match Details

AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I is scheduled to start at 01:40 PM IST on Friday, October 14 at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.