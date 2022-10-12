AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs England 2nd T20I live in India

AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I live streaming

After an emphatic win over their rivals in the first T20I, Jos Buttler's England will hope to clinch the T20I series against Australia when the two teams lock horns in the second T20I on Wednesday.

Making his return after a lengthy injury layoff, Buttler started from where he left off as he smashed a fifty, followed by Alex Hales's 84-run inning which helped the Three Lions score the highest-ever T20I total on Australian soil.

Needing 209 runs to win, Aaron Finch's side fell agonisingly short of the required total as they lost the match by 8 runs. It's do-or-die now for the hosts as they will have to win both the remaining T20Is to register a turnaround as both sides finalise their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Here's all you need to know about Australia vs England, 2nd T20I

When will Australia vs England 2nd T20I match take place?

Australia vs England 2nd T20I match will be played on Wednesday, October 12.

Where will Australia vs England 2nd T20I match take place?

Australia vs England 2nd T20I match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

What time will Australia vs England 2nd T20I match begin?

Australia vs England 2nd T20I match will begin at 01:40 PM IST.

Where can you watch Australia vs England 2nd T20I match live on TV in India?

Australia vs England 2nd T20I match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch Australia vs England 2nd T20I match live streaming in India?

Australia vs England 2nd T20I match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Australia vs England 2nd T20I probable playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David/Steven Smith, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc

England: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Reece Topley