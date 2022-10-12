Search icon
AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs England match in Perth

AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Australia vs England, 2nd T20I match in Perth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 09:24 AM IST

Having taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing T20I series against Australia, England will hope to clinch the series when the two teams face off in the second T20I on Wednesday in Perth. Jos Buttler's side will hope to dish out yet another clinical display, while the hosts will be hoping for an improved performance from their last outing. 

Aaron Finch's men lost the previous game by a mere 8 runs, as Buttler and Alex Hales' sensational knocks powered the Three Lions to a 208-run total, the highest ever in T20I cricket on Australian soil. 

With the series on the line, both teams will go at each other hammer and tongs and expect an intense battle.  

AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs England 2nd T20I live in India

Dream11 Prediction – AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I

Keeper – Jos Buttler

Batsmen – David Warner, Alex Hales (vc), Harry Brook

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mark Wood

AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David/Steven Smith, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc

Miyan kya bowling karte hain': Murali Karthik praises Mohammed Siraj, check out his response

England: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Reece Topley

AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I My Dream11 team

Jos Buttler, David Warner, Alex Hales (vc), Harry Brook, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mark Wood

Mohammed Shami to replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 WC squad, will fly to Australia next week

AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I Match Details

AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I is scheduled to start at 01:40 PM IST on Wednesday, October 12 at the Maunka Oval, Canberra. The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. 

