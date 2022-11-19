AUS vs ENG: Steve Smith becomes the fastest Australian batsman to complete 14,000 international runs

Image Source: Twitter/@cricketcomau

Steve Smith has become the ninth Australian batter to reach 14,000 international runs. The seasoned batsman reached the big milestone during the second One-Day International against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Smith, widely considered as one of the best batters in the game, scored 94 runs before giving his wicket to Adil Rashid.

Smith began his international career as a leg spinner, making his international debut in February 2010. He did, however, miraculously transform into a run-scoring machine.

Catch up on the highlights from Steve Smith's terrific knock in the second #AUSvENG ODI. https://t.co/WNQYThh391 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 19, 2022

The 33-year-old has been in excellent form recently. Smith scored a match-winning 78-ball 80 runs in the series opener.

Smith's average of 60.01 is second only to the legendary Don Bradman (99.94) among batters with at least 5,000 runs in Test cricket.

His 40 international tons are the joint-third most for an Australian batsman.

In ODIs, he has scored over 4,800 runs in 138 games at an average of 45.31, while in Tests, he has scored 8,161 runs at an astounding average of 60.01.

