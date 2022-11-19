Search icon
AUS vs ENG 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc bowls top quality away-swing bowling to remove Dawid Malan- WATCH

The left-arm fast was at his lethal best, taking two wickets in the first over to leave England behind at 0-2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/@cricketcomau

Mitchell Starc ensured that Australia's 280-run defence in the second ODI against England got off to a flying start by dismissing both Jason Roy and Dawid Malan in the first over of their run chase.

The left-arm fast was at his lethal best, taking two wickets in the first over to leave England behind at 0-2. Roy gloved a short delivery targeted at his ribs through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey with Starc's second ball.

Starc then bowled Malan, who had scored 134 in the first game of the series, with a brilliant away-swinger that slanted at him before nipping away to bash into his off stump.

WATCH:

Earlier, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne contributed 94 and 58 runs, respectively, as Australia reached 280/8 in 50 overs.

READ| AUS vs ENG: Steve Smith becomes the fastest Australian batsman to complete 14,000 international runs

J-K: Three Army jawans die due to avalanche in Kupwara's Machil sector
