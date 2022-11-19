AUS vs ENG 2nd ODI: Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc shine as Australia beat England by 72 runs, clinch series 2-0

Australia took a 2-0 lead in the 3-match series. (Courtesy: Twitter/@cricketcomau)

Australia defeated England by 72 runs in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. As a result, the hosts won the series 2-0, with one game remaining at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

England were cruising at one point after being asked to chase 281, thanks to James Vince and Sam Billings. After the Three Lions lost the early wickets of Jason Roy, Phil Salt, and Dawid Malan, the duo put on 122 runs for the fourth wicket.

Salt stormed to a 16-ball 23 before being bowled by Josh Hazlewood, who replaced Pat Cummins. England's last seven wickets were lost for 52 runs in 11 overs.

Australia didn't look back after Halzewood trapped Vince, who scored 60 off 72. Billings, on the other hand, got out to a brilliant ball from Adam Zampa after scoring 71 runs off 80 deliveries.

Zampa was one of Australia's top bowlers, finishing with stats of 9.5-1-45-4. Mitchell Starc provided Australia with their first breakthrough and was also outstanding at the death finishing with a spell of 47 for 4. England were bowled out for 208 in 38.5 overs.

A game-changing spell of bowling from Australia's spin wizard Adam Zampa #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/BDB2sSaPeT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 19, 2022

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Australia scored 280 for the loss of eight wickets, led by Steve Smith's 114-ball 94, which included five fours and one six.

Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh both contributed half-centuries. Adil Rashid was England's best bowler, taking three wickets for 57 runs.

READ| AUS vs ENG 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc bowls top quality away-swing bowling to remove Dawid Malan- WATCH