Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

AUS vs ENG 2nd ODI: Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc shine as Australia beat England by 72 runs, clinch series 2-0

England lost their last seven wickets for 52 runs in the space of 11 overs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 04:54 PM IST

AUS vs ENG 2nd ODI: Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc shine as Australia beat England by 72 runs, clinch series 2-0
Australia took a 2-0 lead in the 3-match series. (Courtesy: Twitter/@cricketcomau)

Australia defeated England by 72 runs in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. As a result, the hosts won the series 2-0, with one game remaining at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

England were cruising at one point after being asked to chase 281, thanks to James Vince and Sam Billings. After the Three Lions lost the early wickets of Jason Roy, Phil Salt, and Dawid Malan, the duo put on 122 runs for the fourth wicket.

Salt stormed to a 16-ball 23 before being bowled by Josh Hazlewood, who replaced Pat Cummins. England's last seven wickets were lost for 52 runs in 11 overs.

Australia didn't look back after Halzewood trapped Vince, who scored 60 off 72. Billings, on the other hand, got out to a brilliant ball from Adam Zampa after scoring 71 runs off 80 deliveries.

Zampa was one of Australia's top bowlers, finishing with stats of 9.5-1-45-4. Mitchell Starc provided Australia with their first breakthrough and was also outstanding at the death finishing with a spell of 47 for 4. England were bowled out for 208 in 38.5 overs.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Australia scored 280 for the loss of eight wickets, led by Steve Smith's 114-ball 94, which included five fours and one six.

Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh both contributed half-centuries. Adil Rashid was England's best bowler, taking three wickets for 57 runs.

READ| AUS vs ENG 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc bowls top quality away-swing bowling to remove Dawid Malan- WATCH

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Three Army jawans die due to avalanche in Kupwara's Machil sector
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.