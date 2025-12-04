FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Mitchell Starc sets new benchmark, surpasses Wasim Akram as most prolific left-arm pacer in Tests

Mitchell Starc created history by breaking a major all-time Test record, surpassing legendary pacer Wasim Akram to climb higher in the elite fast-bowling rankings. Starc’s latest achievement further cements his status as one of the most dominant and impactful modern-day Test bowlers.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 04:37 PM IST

AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Mitchell Starc sets new benchmark, surpasses Wasim Akram as most prolific left-arm pacer in Tests
Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc made history during the second Ashes Test at Gabba, Brisbane, as he surpassed former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram to become the most successful left-arm fast bowler in Test cricket history.

In the previous match, Starc had achieved a remarkable 10-wicket haul and needed just three more wickets to overtake Akram. He accomplished this feat in the very first session of play. The Australian bowlers dominated the England batting lineup, leaving them in a precarious position at 211/6 in their first innings of the second Test.

Starc's initial three wickets included the dismissals of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook. Currently, Starc boasts a total of 415 Test wickets, while Akram has 414. Other notable bowlers include former Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas with 355 Test wickets, and New Zealand's Trent Boult and Australia's Mitchell Johnson, who have 317 and 313 wickets respectively.

Most wickets by left-arm pacers in Test cricket:

Mitchell Starc (Australia): 415 wickets in 102 matches

Wasim Akram (Pakistan): 414 wickets in 104 matches

Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka): 355 wickets in 111 matches

Trent Boult (New Zealand): 317 wickets in 78 matches

Mitchell Johnson (Australia): 313 wickets in 73 matches

Zaheer Khan (India): Around 311-313 wickets in 92 matches

England's first innings got off to a rocky start, losing two wickets for a mere 5 runs. However, Joe Root and Zak Crawley managed to stabilize the innings with a solid partnership of 117 runs for the third wicket. Unfortunately, Crawley was dismissed for 76, leading to a series of wickets falling at regular intervals. In addition to Starc, Michael Neser and Scott Boland each claimed one wicket as well.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
