AUS vs ENG 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs England 1st T20I in Perth

Australia vs England

Australia will take on England in a three-match T20I series starting Sunday, October 9 Australia are coming off from beating West Indies 2-0 and a good performance away where the hosts India prevailed by 2-1 The three-match series would serve as ideal preparation for both sides ahead of the T20 World Cup in which both are top contenders.

The star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is set to return from his injury and this is his last chance to impress ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 starting on October 16.

Management has decided to rest their pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc alongside Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa for the first match.

England beat Pakistan in the seven-match away T20I series by 3-4 despite missing their senior key players. They are further boosted by the return of the star batter and captain Jos Buttler for this series. Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone also return to the squad but the latter is not available for the first match.

Australia vs England Dream11

Batters – Aaron Finch, David Malan, Tim David (C), Harry Brooks (VC)

All-rounders – Ben Stokes, Cameron Green

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Wade

Bowlers – Kane Richardson, Adil Rashid, Mark W

Probable Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Match Details:

The 1st T20Imatch between Australia-England will be played at Perth Stadium on 9th October (Sunday) and will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.