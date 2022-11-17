AUS vs ENG 1st ODI: Ashton Agar pulls off a stunning save at the boundary vs England- Watch

Ashton Agar has continued his terrific ﻿day in the field by denying Dawid Malan a six.

In the first One-Day International against England, Australia's Ashton Agar performed an amazing attempt in the deep to deny a well-set Dawid Malan from hitting a six off Pat Cummins' bowling.

The incident occurred during 45th over of the innings. Malan was on strike for 131 runs and was attempting to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary when he spotted the delivery pitching full around the middle and off stump.

It appeared that the ball would easily cross the boundary ropes, but Agar stopped it with a remarkable effort to save a certain six. With his feet still in the air, the all-rounder leaped off the ground near the boundary ropes and whacked the ball inside the field.

WATCH:

In the first of three one-day internationals, England's fightback against Australia was led by Dawid Malan's amazing century. Adam Zampa dismissed Malan after his 134-run knock. Zampa had previously dismissed Jos Buttler and Chris Jordan. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Marcus Stoinis have all contributed to the bowling attack by taking wickets at critical times.

England finished their innings at 287/9 with Dawid Malan being the top scorer.

