AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Bangladesh Super 8 match

AUS vs BAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 44 between Australia and Bangladesh.

Australia and Bangladesh are set to clash in the first round of matches in Group 1 of the Super-8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2024. Despite achieving different results, both teams have successfully advanced to the next stage of the tournament.

Australia, having won all their matches in the group stages, has emerged as one of the top contenders in the tournament. The former T20 World Cup champions are poised to make a strong start and assert their dominance over the Bangladeshi team with their formidable lineup of explosive players.

On the other hand, Bangladesh kicked off their campaign with a narrow victory against Sri Lanka, followed by a defeat to South Africa due to a controversial decision that favored the Proteas. However, Bangladesh quickly recovered with wins against the Netherlands and Nepal, securing their spot in the Super-8 stages as the second-placed team in Group D.

Match Details

Australia vs Bangladesh, 44th Match, Super 8 Group 1

Date & Time: Jun 20, 08:30 PM LOCAL (Jun 21, 6 AM IST)

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

AUS vs BAN Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das

Batters: David Warner (C), Travis Head, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Rishad Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Mustafizur Rahman, Nathan Ellis

AUS vs BAN My Dream11 team

Matthew Wade, Liton Das, Travis Head (C), Tim David, David Warner, Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Marcus Stoinis, Mahmudullah, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

