INS Surat: Vanguard of Naval Defence with BrahMos and Barak-8

Sabotage attempt on Indian creative triumph at Cannes by foreign competitor sparks outrage

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for Australia vs Bangladesh Super 8 match

Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing'

Bollywood paparazzo reveals Taimur was followed by '40-50 people on bike', says Saif Ali Khan called paps for...

Cricket

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Bangladesh Super 8 match

AUS vs BAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 44 between Australia and Bangladesh.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 07:47 PM IST

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Bangladesh Super 8 match
AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction
Australia and Bangladesh are set to clash in the first round of matches in Group 1 of the Super-8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2024. Despite achieving different results, both teams have successfully advanced to the next stage of the tournament.

Australia, having won all their matches in the group stages, has emerged as one of the top contenders in the tournament. The former T20 World Cup champions are poised to make a strong start and assert their dominance over the Bangladeshi team with their formidable lineup of explosive players.

On the other hand, Bangladesh kicked off their campaign with a narrow victory against Sri Lanka, followed by a defeat to South Africa due to a controversial decision that favored the Proteas. However, Bangladesh quickly recovered with wins against the Netherlands and Nepal, securing their spot in the Super-8 stages as the second-placed team in Group D.

Match Details

Australia vs Bangladesh, 44th Match, Super 8 Group 1

Date & Time: Jun 20, 08:30 PM LOCAL (Jun 21, 6 AM IST)

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 

AUS vs BAN Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das

Batters: David Warner (C), Travis Head, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Rishad Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Mustafizur Rahman, Nathan Ellis

AUS vs BAN My Dream11 team

Matthew Wade, Liton Das, Travis Head (C), Tim David, David Warner, Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Marcus Stoinis, Mahmudullah, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

