Cricket

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 44 to be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 09:13 PM IST

Australia is set to face off against Bangladesh in their first Super 8 Group 1 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in Antigua on Friday. Australia dominated the Group Stage, finishing at the top of the standings after securing victories in all four of their matches against Oman, Namibia, Scotland, and arch-rivals England. 

On the other hand, Bangladesh will enter the AUS vs BAN match with three wins under their belt, having defeated Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Nepal, but suffering a loss to South Africa. This highly anticipated match promises to be a thrilling showdown between two formidable teams vying for victory in the prestigious tournament.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated AUS vs BAN match is set to take place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The game is slated to kick off at 6 AM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown between AUS and BAN live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Pitch report

The pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is known to be favorable for batters, making it conducive to high-scoring games. In the most recent T20 match held at the stadium, which was the first Super 8 game between South Africa and the USA, a total of 370 runs were scored with the loss of 10 wickets. South Africa managed to score 194 runs in the first innings and ultimately secured victory by a margin of 18 runs.

Weather report

According to AccuWeather, the temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius in the evening on match day. There will be a 71% cloud cover during the game, with no chance of rain at this time.

Predicted playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Also read| AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Bangladesh Super 8 match

