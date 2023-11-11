Headlines

AUS vs BAN: Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa shine as Australia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Although Bangladesh suffered a loss in their last league match, they managed to secure a spot in the Champions Trophy scheduled for 2025.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 06:41 PM IST

Australia emerged victorious in their last and final league match of the World Cup 2023, defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) in Pune. This triumph will undoubtedly boost their confidence as they prepare to face Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the highly anticipated semi-final at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Although Bangladesh suffered a loss in their last league match, they managed to secure a spot in the Champions Trophy scheduled for 2025. On the other hand, Sri Lanka failed to secure a position in the top eight, resulting in their exclusion from the qualification process. 

Batting first, Bangladesh achieved their first-ever 300-plus total in the World Cup 2023. Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Litton provided a solid foundation with a partnership of 76 runs for the opening wicket. Unfortunately, both batsmen were dismissed after contributing 36 runs each.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, leading the Tigers in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, showcased his skills with a commendable knock of 45 before being run out. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, who both displayed their effectiveness in the previous ODI World Cup match, contributed 21 and 32 runs respectively.

Among the Australian bowlers, Adam Zampa stood out with impressive figures of 10-0-32-2. Sean Abbott also managed to claim two wickets, although he conceded 61 runs. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, unfortunately, failed to secure any wickets in this match.

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner formed a formidable partnership, adding 120 runs for the second wicket in just 19.2 overs. Warner contributed 53 runs before being dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman. Attempting to play a shot down the ground, Warner ended up getting caught by Shanto.

Marsh, on the other hand, displayed a fluent batting performance and reached his fifty in just 37 balls. Although he slowed down slightly when nearing his nineties, the right-hander eventually achieved his second World Cup hundred in 87 balls.

Following Warner's departure, Steve Smith joined Marsh at the crease, ensuring that Australia did not encounter any further setbacks. The duo formed an unbeaten partnership of 175 runs for the third wicket, allowing the Aussies to comfortably chase down the target with 36 balls remaining.

