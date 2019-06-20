AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019- Best picks for Australia vs Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup today

Dream11 Prediction- Australia vs Bangladesh

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup match today at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday, June 20.

AUS vs BAN Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Liton Das against WI makes him a great option while Mushfiqur Rahim can be second in the team.

Batsmen: Steven Smith, David Warner, Aaron Finch should suffice while Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal are also good. Usman Khawaja or Soumya Sarkar can also do.

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan and Glenn Maxwell are the best allrounders in these two sides.

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson and Mohammad Saifuddin will be the ones to watch out for with the ball.

AUS vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Steven Smith, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins and Mohammad Saifuddin.

AUS vs BAN Dotball Team Player List

Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Steven Smith, Soumya Sarkar, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain.

AUS vs BAN Probable Playing 11

Australia (AUS) Playing 11 (Probable): Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson and Jason Behrendorff/Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh (BAN) Playing 11 (Probable): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Saikat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz/Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(C) and Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia vs Bangladesh (Teams)

Australia (AUS): Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

Bangladesh (BAN): Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

AUS vs BAN: Match Details

The match will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The match will start at 3 PM IST today.

