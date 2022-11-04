AUS vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report

Australia vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between AUS vs AFG all you need to know: Live streaming, probable playing XIs and more.

Australia will take on Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday looking to keep their hopes alive of making it to the semifinals of the tournament. The hosts are currently level on five points each with Englan and New Zealand in Group A, but they to win by a big margin against Afghanistan to finish in the top two positions.

League leaders New Zealand are also in action earlier in the day, so their result will also have a huge impact on the final standings of this Group, but ultimately it will all boil down to Aaron Finch and Co-producing a result against Mohammad Nabi's side.

The Afghans came into this tournament with the reputation of dark horses but have failed to win a single match in the tournament so far, and will be hoping to bow out on a high.

Adelaide hosts the final Group 1 games for these four teams with huge semi-final implications.



State of play https://t.co/ubplgONOj0 #T20WorldCup | #IREvNZ | #AUSvAFG pic.twitter.com/WjgdpFYCMJ — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2022

Will we get to witness yet another giant-killing or will Australia stay alive? This one promises to be a classic encounter.

READ| AUS vs AFG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 Match 38, T20 World Cup 2022

Match Details:

Australia vs Afghanistan, Group 1, Match 38

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: November 4, at 01:30 PM IST and 6:30 PM Local Time

AUS vs AFG Pitch Report

Adelaide Oval’s surface is batting-friendly, with assistance for batters available throughout the game. It is regarded as one of Australia’s most batter-friendly pitches. Bowlers may have a say, especially early in the innings, if they apply themselves to good line and length. The batters would struggle to clear the straight boundaries because they are so long. However, given the track, another run-fest is expected here.

READ| T20 World Cup: What is the weather forecast for Pakistan vs Bangladesh match on November 6 ?

AUS vs AFG Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 13°C on the matchday with 66% humidity and 8 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

AUS vs AFG Live Streaming Details

AUS vs AFG game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs AFG Probable XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C)/Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David/Steve Smith, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

READ| T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Cricket Board to raise Virat Kohli fake fielding issue in 'proper forum'

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi