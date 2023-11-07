AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Afghanistan Match 39

AUS vs AFG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 39, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Australia vs Afghanistan.

In a league stage match of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup, Australia faced Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on a Tuesday. The Australian team, which initially struggled with back-to-back losses against India and South Africa, has made a strong comeback by securing victories in their last five matches, putting them in a promising position to secure a spot in the top four. Similarly, Afghanistan also has an opportunity to advance to the knockout stage if they can maintain a winning streak in their remaining matches.

Match Details

Match: AUS vs AFG, Match 39

Date and Time: November 7, 2023, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Australia vs Afghanistan Dream 11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: David Warner, Travis Head, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Rashid Khan

Australia vs Afghanistan, My Dream 11 Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, David Warner, Travis Head, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Rashid Khan