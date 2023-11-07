AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Afghanistan Match 39

Cricket
AUS vs AFG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 39, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Australia vs Afghanistan.
In a league stage match of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup, Australia faced Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on a Tuesday. The Australian team, which initially struggled with back-to-back losses against India and South Africa, has made a strong comeback by securing victories in their last five matches, putting them in a promising position to secure a spot in the top four. Similarly, Afghanistan also has an opportunity to advance to the knockout stage if they can maintain a winning streak in their remaining matches.
Match Details
Match: AUS vs AFG, Match 39
Date and Time: November 7, 2023, 2:00 pm IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Australia vs Afghanistan Dream 11 Team
Wicket-Keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: David Warner, Travis Head, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai
Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Rashid Khan
Australia vs Afghanistan, My Dream 11 Team
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, David Warner, Travis Head, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Rashid Khan