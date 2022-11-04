AUS vs AFG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 Match 38, T20 World Cup 2022

AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022

Afghanistan will play Australia in Match 38 of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide. Australia is currently placed third in the points table, having won two of their four games. They must win this game by a large margin to remain in contention for the semi-finals.

The hosts defeated Ireland by 42 runs in their previous match. Aaron Finch and Marcus Stoinis have been their standout performers.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, has no victories in four matches and would like to finish the competition on a high note. The Mohammad Nabi-led side failed to protect their total of 144 against Sri Lanka in their last league game.

Rashid Khan is unlikely to be available due to injury, and Qais Ahmad may be dropped. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be crucial to the team's prospects.

Match Details

Australia vs Afghanistan, Group 1, Match 38

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: November 4th, at 1:30 PM IST and 6:30 PM Local Time

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Keeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders – Mohammad Nabi, Glenn Maxwell (C), Marcus Stoinis (VC)

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Rashid-Khan

AUS vs AFG My Dream11 Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, David Warner (c), Aaron Finch, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman

